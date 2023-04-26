UrduPoint.com

WHO Head Says COVID-19 Death Toll Down 95% Since Beginning Of 2023

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 11:07 PM

WHO Head Says COVID-19 Death Toll Down 95% Since Beginning of 2023

The number of COVID-19 casualties has decreased by 95% since the beginning of the year, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The number of COVID-19 casualties has decreased by 95% since the beginning of the year, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Wednesday.

"We're very encouraged by the sustained decline in reported deaths from COVID-19, which have dropped 95% since the beginning of this year," Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing.

However, the pandemic threat is far from being resolved since the virus can still mutate and cause new waves of deaths, Ghebreyesus added.

"An estimated one in 10 infections results in post-COVID-19 condition, suggesting that hundreds of millions of people will need longer-term care.

And, as the emergence of the new XBB.1.16 variant illustrates, the virus is still changing, and is still capable of causing new waves of disease and death," he stated.

He still remains optimistic about the possibility of WHO declaring the end of the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2023, Ghebreyesus added.

According to the WHO tally, as of April 26, over 764 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since the beginning of the global pandemic, while 6.9 million people have succumbed to the disease.

Related Topics

World April From Million

Recent Stories

Al Sayegh participates in International Investment ..

Al Sayegh participates in International Investment Forum to Attract Foreign Inve ..

13 minutes ago
 Over 98% of Tanks,Combat Vehicles Already in Ukrai ..

Over 98% of Tanks,Combat Vehicles Already in Ukraine to Support Counteroffensive ..

8 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General's Talks With Blinken to Inclu ..

UN Secretary-General's Talks With Blinken to Include Range of US-UN Issues - Spo ..

8 minutes ago
 RAKBANK&#039;s net profit rises by 105% to AED450 ..

RAKBANK&#039;s net profit rises by 105% to AED450 million in Q1 2023

28 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits MBRSC, announces Rashid ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits MBRSC, announces Rashid 2 new Emirati lunar mission

28 minutes ago
 US Installed Logistics System in Ukraine to Track ..

US Installed Logistics System in Ukraine to Track Supplied Weapons, Munitions - ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.