WHO Head Says COVID-19 Situation in India Hugely Concerning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday expressed concern over the epidemiological situation in India, as the country continues to struggle with increasing numbers of coronavirus infections and shortages of oxygen in hospitals.

Nations worldwide have sent assistance to India, hit by a spike in COVID-19 cases. The country has registered over 24 million cases, ranking second in the world after the United States, which confirmed over 32 million infections.

"India remains hugely concerning with several states continuing to see a worrying number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths," Tedros said at a press briefing.

He noted that the WHO has responded to the emergency health situation in India by sending "thousands of oxygen concentrators, tents for mobile field hospitals," as well as face masks and other medical equipment necessary to curb the spread of the virus.

According to the latest data from the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 343,144 fresh COVID-19 cases and 4,000 new related fatalities were detected across the country over the past 24 hours. The total death toll from the coronavirus in India stands at 262,317, according to the ministry.