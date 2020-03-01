WHO Head Says Italy to Manage COVID-19 Outbreak Swiftly Due to Strong Institutions

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The World Health Organization's Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated at the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum on Sunday that Italy will manage the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country as soon as possible because it has strong institutions.

"What's good about Europe is that they have strong institutions," Ghebreyesus said, noting the reason why the European countries can quickly address the issue.

"So that's what I believe, but, [as] I was saying last week, it's not just about Italy, there could be surprises in other EU countries .... But even for Italy, since they have strong institutions, I know they will manage it as quickly as possible," he added.