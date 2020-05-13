WHO Head Says Was Shocked, Appalled by Attack on Hospital in Afghanistan

Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that he was shocked and appalled by a recent attack on a hospital in Afghanistan

On Tuesday, militants attacked a Kabul hospital, supported by the Doctors Without Borders international humanitarian organization.

The attack killed 24 people and injured 16 others.

"Yesterday was the International Nurses Day and a moment to celebrate those critical frontline health workers saving the lives of people with COVID-19, Ebola and many other diseases. As the world celebrated nurses, I was shocked and appalled to hear of the attack on an MSF hospital in Afghanistan, which led to the deaths of nurses, mothers and babies," Tedros told a briefing.