WHO Head Says Will Reconvene Emergency Committee In 90 Days Or Sooner
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said he will reconvene the Emergency Committee within three months.
The third meeting of the Emergency Committee regarding the COVID-19 pandemic was held on Thursday.
"In accordance with the international health regulations, I will reconvene the Emergency Committee again in 90 days or sooner if needed," the director-general said at an online briefing.