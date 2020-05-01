WHO Head Says Will Reconvene Emergency Committee in 90 Days or Sooner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said he will reconvene the Emergency Committee within three months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said he will reconvene the Emergency Committee within three months.

The third meeting of the Emergency Committee regarding the COVID-19 pandemic was held on Thursday.

"In accordance with the international health regulations, I will reconvene the Emergency Committee again in 90 days or sooner if needed," the director-general said at an online briefing.