WHO Holds Negotiations Over Transport of 500 Metric Tons of Medical Aid to Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) is in talks with several countries over the transport of 500 metric tons of medical aid to Afghanistan, Richard Brennan, the regional emergency director for the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean office, said on Tuesday.

"We do have 500 metric tons of urgently needed medical supplies that were due to come into the country last week and this week before the events of the recent weeks. We'd already had the aircraft organized, unfortunately, commercial flights are not allowed into the country right now," Brennan told a press briefing, adding that the WHO is in talks with "the governments of three or four countries" over the transportation.

The official added that the WHO may be "able to secure flights to bring the supplies in, and in all likelihood, into Kabul airport."