WHO Hopes Brazil to Continue to Share Detailed COVID Data on Daily Basis - Ryan

The World Health Organization (WHO) hopes Brazil will continue to share detailed data on the coronavirus on a daily basis, Executive Director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) hopes Brazil will continue to share detailed data on the coronavirus on a daily basis, Executive Director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said Monday.

Last week, Brazil reportedly stopped publishing a cumulative total of coronavirus cases and fatalities and decided� instead to only provide daily numbers.

"My understanding is that the government in Brazil will continue to report the important figures, the daily incidents and daily deaths figures and report that in the disaggregated manner... In fact, some of the data we have from Brazil as some of the most detailed and updated on a daily basis in the world. We truly hope that continues," Ryan told a virtual briefing.

The WHO official noted that the organization would continue providing support to Brazil, "a very large country" with some very vulnerable populations, in its fight against the virus.

"It is though, at the same time, very important that the message around transparency and sharing of information are consistent and that we're able to rely on our partners in Brazil to provide that information to us, but more importantly - to people, to citizens. They need to understand what's happening, they need to understand where the virus is, they need to know how to manage the risks to them and therefore we hope when we trust any confusions that we may exist at the moment can be resolved and that the government of Brazil and the states in Brazil can continue to communicate in a consistent and and transparent way with their own citizens in order to bring this epidemic to an end as soon as possible," Ryan stressed.

The latest WHO statistics show 672,846 confirmed cases in Brazil so far, with 35,930 fatalities.