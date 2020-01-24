UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Hopes China's Measures Taken Over Coronavirus To Be 'Effective, Short In Duration'

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:40 AM

WHO Hopes China's Measures Taken Over Coronavirus to Be 'Effective, Short in Duration'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) hopes that the measures that China has taken over the outbreak of the new coronavirus will be both effective and short-term, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

To prevent the spreading of the coronavirus, which has already killed 17 people, China has imposed travel restrictions on the city of Wuhan, where the virus originates from, and on surrounding municipalities.

"China is a sovereign nation with the autonomy to take steps it believes are in its interest and that of its people .

.. China has taken measures that it believes will be effective, but we hope, from our side, that they are both effective and short in duration," Ghebreyesus said at a press conference, when asked whether the WHO has any concerns about the quarantine.

The CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations said earlier in the day that a vaccine for the virus could be expected by the summer already.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.