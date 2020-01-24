MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) hopes that the measures that China has taken over the outbreak of the new coronavirus will be both effective and short-term, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

To prevent the spreading of the coronavirus, which has already killed 17 people, China has imposed travel restrictions on the city of Wuhan, where the virus originates from, and on surrounding municipalities.

"China is a sovereign nation with the autonomy to take steps it believes are in its interest and that of its people .

.. China has taken measures that it believes will be effective, but we hope, from our side, that they are both effective and short in duration," Ghebreyesus said at a press conference, when asked whether the WHO has any concerns about the quarantine.

The CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations said earlier in the day that a vaccine for the virus could be expected by the summer already.