WHO Hopes COVID-19 Spikes in Europe Can Be Tackled Locally Without National Lockdowns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge expressed hope on Thursday that it would be possible to contain COVID-19 spikes in the region locally, avoiding nationwide lockdowns.

"In many cases, it is possible to contain those spikes locally.

But, again, it is quite early to take any, let's say, conclusive measures, and you see in many countries that locally some schools had to be closed down, but not on a national scale. So in that sense, I would hope that national lockdowns can be avoided as much as possible, but conservatively it's a legitimate question. We have to follow the situation closely," the WHO official told a virtual press briefing.