GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed hope, in its comment for Sputnik, that Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus would be distributed through the COVAX international program after receiving the WHO authorization for emergency use.

The WHO held a session to discuss additional data related to the Russian vaccine on Monday. The next round of negotiations is slated for February 15.