UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Hopes Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine To Be Distributed Through COVAX Program

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 10:20 AM

WHO Hopes Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine to Be Distributed Through COVAX Program

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed hope, in its comment for Sputnik, that Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus would be distributed through the COVAX international program after receiving the WHO authorization for emergency use.

The WHO held a session to discuss additional data related to the Russian vaccine on Monday. The next round of negotiations is slated for February 15.

Related Topics

World Russia February Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2021 in Pakistan

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

10 hours ago

Israeli Foreign Minister Thanks US State Secretary ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Malaysian FM

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid addresses UAE people; Arab, Is ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.