WHO Hopes Several COVID Vaccine Production Sites Will Be Near Ready in Africa by Year End

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed hope on Monday that at least several sites in Africa would be nearly ready to manufacture coronavirus vaccines by the end of the year.

The vaccine manufacturing hubs are being set up as part of the Partnerships for African Vaccine Manufacturing, a program launched by the African Union together with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to leverage pan-African and global partnerships to scale up vaccine manufacturing in Africa.

"Two months ago, the African Union launched the Partnership for African Vaccine Manufacturing, and several countries are making progress. I hope that some manufacturing sites will be identified and at least close to producing vaccines by the end of this year," Tedros said at a press briefing.

Africa is currently importing 99% of its vaccines. In a bid to help the continent, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last month that the bloc would pour 1 billion Euros ($1.2 billion) into the construction of regional vaccine producing facilities in Africa.