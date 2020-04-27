UrduPoint.com
WHO Hopes Solidarity Trial Will Quickly Help Find Safest Way To Treat COVID-19 - Chief

Mon 27th April 2020

WHO Hopes Solidarity Trial Will Quickly Help Find Safest Way to Treat COVID-19 - Chief

The World Health Organization (WHO) hopes that WHO's so-called Solidarity Trial of drugs against the COVID-19 will quickly help find the safest and most effective therapeutics for treating patients, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) hopes that WHO's so-called Solidarity Trial of drugs against the COVID-19 will quickly help find the safest and most effective therapeutics for treating patients, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

The Solidarity Trial is an initiative launched by WHO and its partners in a bid to coordinate efforts to find an effective treatment for COVID-19. It is set to compare four standard treatment options and assess their relative effectiveness against the coronavirus. By involving more patients from across countries in the trial, it is to rapidly establish whether any of the drugs slow down the disease's progression or improve the survival rate. To date, over 100 countries are cooperating on the trial.

"We are hopeful that the solidarity trial will shortly help us to understand, which therapeutics are the most safe and effective for treating [COVID-19] patients. But, ultimately, we will need a vaccine to control this virus," Tedros said at a press conference.

The official added that the success in developing effective drugs and vaccines against Ebola was reminiscent of the enormous value of these tools, as well as of the immense power of international cooperation in the process, noting that WHO played a key role in developing them and is doing the same to combat COVID-19.

Tedros also stated that the development of a COVID-19 vaccine had been accelerated by the work previously conducted by WHO and its partners on vaccines for other coronaviruses, including SARS and MERS.

