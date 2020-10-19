UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Hopes To Get Info On Pause In COVID-19 Treatment Trial By US' Eli Lilly In Near Future

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:11 PM

WHO Hopes to Get Info on Pause in COVID-19 Treatment Trial by US' Eli Lilly in Near Future

Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist, said during a virtual briefing on Monday that the UN health agency was expecting to be updated on a pause of the US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly's trial of its monoclonal antibody treatment for the coronavirus disease this or next week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist, said during a virtual briefing on Monday that the UN health agency was expecting to be updated on a pause of the US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly's trial of its monoclonal antibody treatment for the coronavirus disease this or next week.

"We are still waiting for details of that, but obviously the Data Safety Monitoring [Board] Committee is a committee that looks at the blinded data, so the investigators are not aware of what the issues are. I think we will hear something more later this week or next week about that particular study," Swaminathan said.

Last week, Eli Lilly spokeswoman Molly McCully said that the treatment's trial was put on hold by health regulators due to its safety concerns.

Eli Lilly's trial is one of several that are part of the US National Institute of Health's "Activ" program, which aims to the development of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

The trial is backed by Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration's initiative to manufacture and distribute vaccines.

The pharmaceutical company is currently testing a combination of two lab-engineered immune system proteins called monoclonal antibodies to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients. The treatment is similar to the one made by Regeneron that was given to President Donald Trump, among other treatments, earlier this month after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The decision by Eli Lilly comes after Johnson & Johnson announced that it had learned of an "unexplained illness" in one of the volunteers that prompted it to pause its phase 3 coronavirus vaccine trial earlier this month.

Related Topics

World United Nations Company Trump Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Guinea's opposition self-declares victory in presi ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan leaders must seize historic opportunity to ..

2 minutes ago

US Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions on Chinese Compa ..

2 minutes ago

US Charges 10 People in Alleged Russian Smuggling ..

41 minutes ago

Russia's Daily Gas Supplies to China Exceeded Cont ..

46 minutes ago

Federal Youth Authority launches youth sessions as ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.