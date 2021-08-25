UrduPoint.com

WHO Hopes To Get More Medical Aid To Afghanistan By End Of This Week - Official

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 10:11 PM

WHO Hopes to Get More Medical Aid to Afghanistan by End of This Week - Official

The World Health Organization hopes to deliver more medical aid to Afghanistan before next week, Ibrahima Soce Fall, the WHO's assistant director-general for emergencies response, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The World Health Organization hopes to deliver more medical aid to Afghanistan before next week, Ibrahima Soce Fall, the WHO's assistant director-general for emergencies response, said on Wednesday.

"We are working with our partners to really facilitate an airbridge, not only in Kabul, but we need to use a helicopter bridge to reach people outside of the capital city. So this is still a big challenge, we are working with our partners, and we hope that by the end of this week, we will be able to bring more supplies into the country, including the most remote parts," Soce Fall told a press briefing.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul World

Recent Stories

Lebanese Hospitals Forced to Scale Down Operations ..

Lebanese Hospitals Forced to Scale Down Operations Due to Electricity Shortage

3 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan accepts PTI's requ ..

Election Commission of Pakistan accepts PTI's request for one-year extension in ..

3 minutes ago
 Sindh govt for provision of immediate relief to ge ..

Sindh govt for provision of immediate relief to general public: CM Advisor

3 minutes ago
 NASA Chief Says US in Space Race With China, Wants ..

NASA Chief Says US in Space Race With China, Wants Beijing as Partner

3 minutes ago
 US House Panel Asks Pentagon, Other Agencies to Pr ..

US House Panel Asks Pentagon, Other Agencies to Provide Records on Capitol Riot ..

9 minutes ago
 Farmers' assistance among govt's foremost prioriti ..

Farmers' assistance among govt's foremost priorities: Prime Minister

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.