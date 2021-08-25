WHO Hopes to Get More Medical Aid to Afghanistan by End of This Week - Official

The World Health Organization hopes to deliver more medical aid to Afghanistan before next week, Ibrahima Soce Fall, the WHO's assistant director-general for emergencies response, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The World Health Organization hopes to deliver more medical aid to Afghanistan before next week, Ibrahima Soce Fall, the WHO's assistant director-general for emergencies response, said on Wednesday.

"We are working with our partners to really facilitate an airbridge, not only in Kabul, but we need to use a helicopter bridge to reach people outside of the capital city. So this is still a big challenge, we are working with our partners, and we hope that by the end of this week, we will be able to bring more supplies into the country, including the most remote parts," Soce Fall told a press briefing.