WHO Hopes to Issue Emergency Use Listing for AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Within 2 Weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) World Health Organization's (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Friday that the emergency use listing for the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca biopharmaceutical company may be issued in the coming weeks.

"We are hopeful that in the next two weeks at the most ... we should have an emergency use listing, provided that everything, of course, goes according to plan and all the data is there, and that we can then start receiving doses of the AZ vaccine [for the COVAX Facility] from the manufacturing sites in India and South Korea," Swaminathan said at a press briefing.