WHO Hoping to Determine Safe, Effective Drugs to Treat COVID-19 in Coming Months - Expert

The World Health Organization (WHO) is looking forward to finding which drugs are safe and effective for treating the COVID-19 lungs disease in coming months, Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is looking forward to finding which drugs are safe and effective for treating the COVID-19 lungs disease in coming months, Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, said on Friday.

Over the past weeks, hydroxychloroquine, an old malaria drug, and Remdesivir, an antiviral initially developed for treating Ebola, have been touted as potential cures for the disease after preliminary studies showed some positive effects for patients.

The WHO expert, when asked to comment on these drugs, noted there had not been sufficient clinical trials for these treatments yet.

"As of right now, we don't have any drugs that have fulfilled all of the criteria through these randomized controlled trials, but it is incredible that there are so many that are underway.

We look forward in the coming months to finding out more about which drugs are safe and effective for COVID-19," van Kerkhove told a virtual press conference.

She noted that more than 2,500 patients from 15 countries have been enrolled in the WHO-led international Solidarity Trial, which also looks for potential treatment for COVID-19.

"There are more than 100 countries that are willing to participate in this clinical trial. And the beauty of this is that by doing a clinical trial across multiple countries and across multiple hospitals is that we can enough patients to be able to evaluate the answer to which drugs are safe and effective quicker," the WHO expert said.

There have been more than 3.8 million coronavirus cases recorded across the world so far.

