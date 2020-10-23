UrduPoint.com
WHO In Contact With S. Korea Following Reports On Deaths Allegedly Linked To Flu Vaccine

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 10:12 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) is in close contact with colleagues from South Korea over the situation with deaths allegedly linked to the seasonal flu vaccination, Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of the WHO emerging diseases unit, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is in close contact with colleagues from South Korea over the situation with deaths allegedly linked to the seasonal flu vaccination, Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of the WHO emerging diseases unit, said on Friday.

The South Korean media has previously reported that as many as 26 people had died in the country over the past several days after being inoculated with the flu vaccines.

"We are in touch with colleagues from [South] Korea .

.. More than 13 million people have been vaccinated in Korea this year for influenza, and we understand that there have been 28 deaths that were reported following flu vaccine between October 19 and October 23, and the Korean health authorities are looking into these deaths," Van Kerkhove told reporters.

The WHO expert added that the preliminary investigation into the six deaths did not identify any direct link to the vaccines and that there were no toxic substances found.

