WHO In Contact With UK Over New Mutated Coronavirus Strain - Representative To Russia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 03:20 PM

WHO in Contact With UK Over New Mutated Coronavirus Strain - Representative to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Consultations between the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Kingdom over a new and more contagious strain of the coronavirus are underway, WHO Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Monday.

Last week, the UK government announced that the mutated coronavirus strain that can transmit up to 70-percent faster has been actively spreading in London and surrounding areas.

"The World Health Organization has been in consultation with the UK since December 14, namely with the scientists who discovered the new variant of the virus.

It is now recommended that all countries do genetic sequencing so that we know correctly where the virus may be located and how it is spreading," Vujnovic told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The UK government has responded to the spread of the new strain by introducing the highest fourth level of alert in some areas while many countries worldwide have suspended air traffic with the UK. The variant with the same contagious mutation of the virus have also been detected in several other European countries, Australia and South Africa.

