WHO In Contact With Vector Center On Russia's 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine - Chief Scientist

Fri 16th October 2020 | 10:39 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) is in contact with the Vector Institute on the second Russian vaccine against COVID-19, and is awaiting data on the third phase of testing, Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO's chief scientist, said on Friday

"We've had good discussions with the Russian vaccine developers that we all participated in. So our relationship with Russia is as good, and the same as relationship with all the other countries that we speak with. ... We had a good teleconference with the Russian developers of the second vaccine, the Vector Institute.

They gave us some information and they also asked for clarifications on what guidance we can provide on research, on prequalification, and the EU process, and on the policy process and how that works. So a very good dialogue," Swaminathan said at the briefing.

The WHO is pleased to see so many vaccines begin the phase 3 of trials, she said. But the organization will be able to comment on a particular drug only after its experts study the results, the chief scientist noted.

