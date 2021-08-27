UrduPoint.com

WHO In Coordination With Kabul Hospitals To Offer Medical Help To Victims Of Explosions

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) is in close contact with the Afghan hospitals to provide medical support to those injured during the series of suicide blasts near the Kabul airport, WHO Afghanistan said on Thursday.

"We are deeply saddened for the innocent civilians who lost their lives or were injured in the blasts that have just taken place in #Kabul. We offer sincere condolences to the families of the victims. @WHO is coordinating with health facilities to support as needed," WHO Afghanistan tweeted.

At least four explosions hit the Kabul airport on Thursday, killing scores of civilians and the military.

