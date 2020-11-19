WHO In Touch With Russian Vaccine Developers On Phase Three Trials - European Director
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is in touch with Russian vaccine developers about the data of Phase Three trials, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge
"The World Health Organization is in touch with the Russian vaccine developers on exchanging data on what we call phase three of the clinical trials," Kluge told a virtual press briefing.