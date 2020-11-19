UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO In Touch With Russian Vaccine Developers On Phase Three Trials - European Director

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

WHO in Touch With Russian Vaccine Developers on Phase Three Trials - European Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is in touch with Russian vaccine developers about the data of Phase Three trials, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge

"The World Health Organization is in touch with the Russian vaccine developers on exchanging data on what we call phase three of the clinical trials," Kluge told a virtual press briefing.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed inaugurates Karachi Circular Railwa ..

7 minutes ago

TECNO Has Become The Second Most Selling Brand In ..

39 minutes ago

Russia reports 23,610 new coronavirus cases

44 minutes ago

ATC awards ten-year imprisonment to JUD Chief Hafi ..

54 minutes ago

Lavrov to Visit Minsk Next Week for Talks With Pre ..

29 minutes ago

Administrator ensures proper cleanliness in hospit ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.