WHO in Touch With Seoul in Light of New Coronavirus Cases in Daegu Area - Spokesman

The World Health Organization is keeping in close contact with the South Korean government over a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, namely in the area near the southeastern city of Daegu, a WHO spokesperson said on Thursday in a statement emailed to Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The World Health Organization is keeping in close contact with the South Korean government over a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, namely in the area near the southeastern city of Daegu, a WHO spokesperson said on Thursday in a statement emailed to Sputnik.

Earlier on Thursday, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus, officially dubbed COVID-19, in South Korea has risen to 82 from 51. The most recent case was detected at a public health center in Daegu.

"WHO is in close communication with the Government of the Republic of Korea responding to a cluster of COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed in the area of Daegu," the statement read.

According to the organization, a large number of people could have contracted the virus from a common source. Within the context, WHO made several recommendations to decrease the risk of the further spread of the virus. In particular, it is advisable to limit human to human transmission; reduce zoonotic transmission by identifying animal sources and limiting exposure; early detect, isolate and treat patients; send equipment necessary for the epidemic identification to other countries; address clinical severity, treatment options and other issues that are still unclear.

The current death toll from the epidemic has exceeded 2,100 people, with over 75,000 others being infected worldwide. Meanwhile, more than 16,000 patients have fully recovered.