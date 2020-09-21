UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO In Vaccine Talks With China For Last Few Months, Negotiations Ongoing- Chief Scientist

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:35 PM

WHO in Vaccine Talks With China for Last Few Months, Negotiations Ongoing- Chief Scientist

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been engaged in a constructive dialogue with China on COVID-19 vaccines for the last several months, and the negotiations are still ongoing, Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO chief scientist, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has been engaged in a constructive dialogue with China on COVID-19 vaccines for the last several months, and the negotiations are still ongoing, Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO chief scientist, said on Monday.

"So, we have been engaged in discussions with China for the last several months because, as you know, they also have very active vaccine development program and several of their vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of trials. So, this is also of interest to us so we are following those very closely. And we have had very constructive and open discussions with them and they have always been reiterating their commitment to global access if some of their candidates actually prove to be successful in the clinical trials that are going on. So, I think, the conversation is going on, it is still open," the scientist said.

Related Topics

World China

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

1 hour ago

External construction for Austria Pavilion at Expo ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s &#039;Think West&#039; policy focuses ..

2 hours ago

Russia, Turkey to Continue Joint Patrols of M4 in ..

23 seconds ago

Lavrov: US Sanctions Threats to Other States Over ..

25 seconds ago

Only Legitimate Libyan Government Can Decide on Pr ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.