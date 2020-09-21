WHO in Vaccine Talks With China for Last Few Months, Negotiations Ongoing- Chief Scientist

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been engaged in a constructive dialogue with China on COVID-19 vaccines for the last several months, and the negotiations are still ongoing, Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO chief scientist, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has been engaged in a constructive dialogue with China on COVID-19 vaccines for the last several months, and the negotiations are still ongoing, Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO chief scientist, said on Monday.

"So, we have been engaged in discussions with China for the last several months because, as you know, they also have very active vaccine development program and several of their vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of trials. So, this is also of interest to us so we are following those very closely. And we have had very constructive and open discussions with them and they have always been reiterating their commitment to global access if some of their candidates actually prove to be successful in the clinical trials that are going on. So, I think, the conversation is going on, it is still open," the scientist said.