WHO Inaugurates New Office In Turkey's Istanbul

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:14 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) Geographically Dispersed Office for Preparedness for Humanitarian and Health Emergencies was inaugurated on Thursday in Istanbul, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

"This office will reinforce our relations with the WHO, enhance our visibility in the field of humanitarian assistance, and support global efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the opening of the office in Istanbul also constitutes a concrete step toward Turkey's goal to transform the city into a regional hub for the United Nations.

An online ceremony was held with the participation of Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge.

Koca said on his Twitter account that the office would be a guide for the countries of the region in both preparedness and response to all crises in the field of health, especially in the fight against COVID-19.

In July, Turkey and the WHO signed an agreement to open the office in Istanbul, Turkey's biggest city with a population of more than 16 million.

