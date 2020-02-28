WHO Increases COVID-19 Risk Assessment to Very High at Global Level - WHO Chief

The World Health Organization (WHO) is increasing its assessment of the risk of spread and impact of the novel coronavirus to very high at a global level, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is increasing its assessment of the risk of spread and impact of the novel coronavirus to very high at a global level, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

"Our epidemiologists have been monitoring these developments continuously, and we have now increased our assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of COVID-19 to very high at a global level," Tedros told a press conference.