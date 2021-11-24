UrduPoint.com

WHO Inspection For Sputnik V Approval Expected In December - RDIF CEO

WHO Inspection for Sputnik V Approval Expected in December - RDIF CEO

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) expects that the inspection of the World Health Organization (WHO) will visit Russia in December as part of the work on the recognition of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said

"The Russian Health Ministry is now in dialogue with the WHO, we expect an inspection in December and we see some positive progress," Dmitriev said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"The Russian Health Ministry is now in dialogue with the WHO, we expect an inspection in December and we see some positive progress," Dmitriev said at a briefing on Wednesday.

In early October, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that all barriers to the recognition of the Sputnik V vaccine in the WHO had been removed, and some administrative procedures remained. Later, Dmitriev noted that the fund was awaiting approval from the WHO in the next couple of months.

