UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Intends To Have Team In Iran By Monday To Help With Coronavirus Outbreak - Chief

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:32 AM

WHO Intends to Have Team in Iran by Monday to Help With Coronavirus Outbreak - Chief

The World Health Organization (WHO) expects to have a team in Iran hit by a novel coronavirus outbreak by Monday, or Sunday at the earliest, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) expects to have a team in Iran hit by a novel coronavirus outbreak by Monday, or Sunday at the earliest, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

"The United Arab Emirates is helping on this.

We have discussed with the United Arab Emirates and hope on Sunday [at the] earliest, if not, by Monday we should have people on the ground [in Iran]," Tedros told a daily press briefing, thanking the UAE for solidarity.

WHO Emergencies Program Executive Director Michael Ryan noted the WHO team would have gotten to the virus-hit Iran earlier if it had not been for difficulties with access to the country.

Related Topics

World Iran UAE United Arab Emirates Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senate body on human rights discusses custodial de ..

1 minute ago

Stock markets suffer worst week since financial cr ..

1 minute ago

Erdogan Confirms to Trump Plan to Push Damascus' F ..

39 minutes ago

Fire in central Paris, train station being evacuat ..

39 minutes ago

Erdogan, Trump agree on steps to avoid 'humanitari ..

39 minutes ago

Factory Blast Kills 3 People, Injures 30 More in N ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.