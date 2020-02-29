WHO Intends to Have Team in Iran by Monday to Help With Coronavirus Outbreak - Chief

The World Health Organization (WHO) expects to have a team in Iran hit by a novel coronavirus outbreak by Monday, or Sunday at the earliest, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) expects to have a team in Iran hit by a novel coronavirus outbreak by Monday, or Sunday at the earliest, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

"The United Arab Emirates is helping on this.

We have discussed with the United Arab Emirates and hope on Sunday [at the] earliest, if not, by Monday we should have people on the ground [in Iran]," Tedros told a daily press briefing, thanking the UAE for solidarity.

WHO Emergencies Program Executive Director Michael Ryan noted the WHO team would have gotten to the virus-hit Iran earlier if it had not been for difficulties with access to the country.