BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The international team of experts of the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived on Thursday in the Chinese city of Wuhan to study the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese media reported.

According to the live broadcast by the CGTN channel, the WHO experts were met by ambulance vehicles and people in protective suits.

Under the Chinese rules, the experts will have to undergo 14-day isolation.

The team includes experts from Japan, Qatar, the United States, Germany, Vietnam, Australia, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Denmark and Russia.

In late 2019, Wuhan in the province of Hubei became an epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, which turned into a pandemic that claimed around 2 million lives across the world.