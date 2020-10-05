The executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergencies program, Michael Ryan said on Monday that WHO had submitted to the Chinese authorities a list of candidates for the international mission to jointly investigate and identify the zoonotic origin of the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergencies program, Michael Ryan said on Monday that WHO had submitted to the Chinese authorities a list of candidates for the international mission to jointly investigate and identify the zoonotic origin of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The WHO has worked very closely with Chinese authorities by sending an advanced team to prepare for those [epidemiological] studies [in China's Wuhan]. The mission was launched in July. At the moment, WHO has prepared a list of candidates to join such an international mission from all around the world both through direct contact with member states and a call for participation in the growing network; and a list of candidates has been submitted to the Chinese authorities for their consideration and next steps in order to deploy that team," Ryan said at the WHO Executive board Special Session.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic started in December last year in China. Initial reports indicated that the outbreak originated in a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province.

To date, more than 35 million COVID-19 cases and over 1 million deaths have been reported worldwide, according to WHO.