MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to cooperate for promoting diversity and equity through global health and sport projects.

The memo was signed in Tokyo, where the 2020 Paralympic Games are scheduled to take place from August 24 to September 5.

"The two partners will collaborate to improve global access to quality rehabilitation and assistive technology as part of universal health coverage; and mitigate existing inequalities in relation to access to these life-changing services -- a prerequisite for equal opportunities and participation in sports for persons with disabilities, including for Paralympians and Para athletes," the joint statement read.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was quoted as saying that "sport and health are natural allies, with mutually reinforcing benefits" and expressing hope that the partnership will ensure that "all persons have the care and technologies they need to fulfil their potential.

"The IPC's partnership with the WHO goes beyond promoting physical and healthy lifestyles and will also focus on highlighting the role assistive technology plays in the creation of an inclusive world, especially for the over 1 billion persons with disabilities," IPC President Andrew Parsons said.

The WHO-IPC partnership is formed at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic exposes persons with disabilities and poorer health to increased risks of infection.

While being a global public health issue, disability is prevalent in lower-income countries with less access to health care and assistive technology, according to the statement. Only one in two persons with disabilities can afford health care, including rehabilitation services, and only one in ten can access life-changing assistive technology.