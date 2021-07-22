UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO, Int'l Paralympic Committee Agree To Promote Inclusive Sport Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 06:50 PM

WHO, Int'l Paralympic Committee Agree to Promote Inclusive Sport Initiatives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to cooperate for promoting diversity and equity through global health and sport projects.

The memo was signed in Tokyo, where the 2020 Paralympic Games are scheduled to take place from August 24 to  September 5.

"The two partners will collaborate to improve global access to quality rehabilitation and assistive technology as part of universal health coverage; and mitigate existing inequalities in relation to access to these life-changing services -- a prerequisite for equal opportunities and participation in sports for persons with disabilities, including for Paralympians and Para athletes," the joint statement read.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was quoted as saying that "sport and health are natural allies, with mutually reinforcing benefits" and expressing hope that the partnership will ensure that "all persons have the care and technologies they need to fulfil their potential.

"

"The IPC's partnership with the WHO goes beyond promoting physical and healthy lifestyles and will also focus on highlighting the role assistive technology plays in the creation of an inclusive world, especially for the over 1 billion persons with disabilities," IPC President Andrew Parsons said.

The WHO-IPC partnership is formed at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic exposes persons with disabilities and poorer health to increased risks of infection.

While being a global public health issue, disability is prevalent in lower-income countries with less access to health care and assistive technology, according to the statement. Only one in two persons with disabilities can afford health care, including rehabilitation services, and only one in ten can access life-changing assistive technology.

Related Topics

World Technology Sports Tokyo August September 2020 All From Billion

Recent Stories

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

2 hours ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

3 hours ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

4 hours ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

5 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

5 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.