BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) A team of international specialists led by the World Health Organization (WHO), who had visited China to investigate the novel coronavirus outbreak, did not detect significant mutation of the virus, the head of the Chinese expert panel on outbreak response and disposal, Liang Wannian, said on Monday.

The WHO international team of 25 Chinese and foreign experts arrived in China on February 16 and traveled through Beijing, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Wuhan.

"The full-genome sequencing of isolated 104 strains of the new type of coronavirus with reliability of ... 99.9 percent showed that at the moment there was no significant mutation of the virus," Liang said at a press conference following the investigation.

The specialists have also concluded that all age groups were prone to becoming infected with the coronavirus.

"The new type of coronavirus is a new type of pathogen, therefore, no age group has immunity from the new type of coronavirus, they can easily become infected," Liang added.

According to the study's results, the average age of patients is 51-years-old, while people aged 30-69 years make up 77.8 percent of the total number of cases.

Experts also found that about 1-5 percent of people who had close contact with patients had been tested positive for the virus.

The new coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,600 deaths in mainland China.