WHO Introduces Multinational Collaboration Team for Developing COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) A group of experts from various countries have come together under the auspices of the World Health Organization (WHO) to speed up the development of vaccines against the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19, the WHO said in a statement.

"Under WHO's coordination, a group of experts with diverse backgrounds is working towards the development of vaccines against COVID-19," the WHO said in a statement.

The WHO then quoted the experts from the new team as pledging to "continue efforts to strengthen the unprecedented worldwide collaboration, cooperation and sharing of data already underway.

"

"We believe these efforts will help reduce inefficiencies and duplication of effort, and we will work tenaciously to increase the likelihood that one or more safe and effective vaccines will soon be made available to all," the team said in a joint declaration.

Listed are scientists, physicians, funders and manufacturers from the United States, Canada, Austria, the United Kingdom, Australia, Argentina, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Nepal Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, China, South Africa, Sweden and Singapore, as well as a number of state and non-state research and development agencies.