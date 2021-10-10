WHO Investigating New Ebola Case in DR Congo

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) The World Health Organization is investigating a new case of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, months after the end of a previous outbreak was declared, the WHO chief said Saturday.

"WHO is working with the government of DRC on the investigation of a case of Ebola in North Kivu," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.

The Congolese health ministry confirmed on Friday that a child who died in the eastern North Kivu Province on October 6 had contracted the viral disease.

The patient came from Butsili, which is close to the town of Beni, the epicenter of the previous large outbreak, and to Butembo, which experienced a new Ebola outbreak in May.

Congo's last major outbreak of Ebola infected 3,481 people between 2018 and 2020, killing 2,299. The flare-up in Butembo was over after three months with 11 confirmed cases and six deaths.

