UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Invites Turkey's Health Minister To COVID-19 Briefing

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:38 PM

WHO invites Turkey's health minister to COVID-19 briefing

The World Health Organization (WHO) has invited Turkey's health minister to its periodical news briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) has invited Turkey's health minister to its periodical news briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

Fahrettin Koca will accompany WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the press conference, the Turkish Health Ministry said in a statement.

He will share Turkey's successful experience in dealing with the pandemic, particularly the steps taken to protect health workers and the country's vaccination drive.

The top WHO official is occasionally accompanied by representatives of international organizations, politicians, and global health leaders playing a role in the fight against COVID-19.

The Turkish health minister spearheaded efforts that led to 2021 being designated as the International Year of Health and Care Workers and repeatedly put sacrifices of medical workers on the global agenda, the statement said.

Turkey's COVID-19 fight, global leadership in this regard, and approach to medical staff also played a role in the invitation, the ministry added.

Related Topics

World Turkey Share Top

Recent Stories

From 31st March, the members of the Arts Council o ..

27 seconds ago

AU calls for urgent action after Mozambique attack ..

3 minutes ago

South Korea Starts Vaccinating People Aged Over 75 ..

3 minutes ago

Two shot dead over old enmity

3 minutes ago

China's vaccination plan forecast to help GDP grow ..

13 minutes ago

China's Chongqing FTZ sees booming market entity r ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.