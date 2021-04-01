The World Health Organization (WHO) has invited Turkey's health minister to its periodical news briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) has invited Turkey's health minister to its periodical news briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

Fahrettin Koca will accompany WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the press conference, the Turkish Health Ministry said in a statement.

He will share Turkey's successful experience in dealing with the pandemic, particularly the steps taken to protect health workers and the country's vaccination drive.

The top WHO official is occasionally accompanied by representatives of international organizations, politicians, and global health leaders playing a role in the fight against COVID-19.

The Turkish health minister spearheaded efforts that led to 2021 being designated as the International Year of Health and Care Workers and repeatedly put sacrifices of medical workers on the global agenda, the statement said.

Turkey's COVID-19 fight, global leadership in this regard, and approach to medical staff also played a role in the invitation, the ministry added.