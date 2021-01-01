UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Issues Emergency Use Validation For COVID-19 Vaccine Developed By Pfizer, BioNTech

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 01:40 AM

WHO Issues Emergency Use Validation for COVID-19 Vaccine Developed by Pfizer, BioNTech

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) The World Health Organization said on Thursday it had issued an emergency use validation for the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the Pfizer and BioNTech companies, the first one since the start of the pandemic.

"The World Health Organization (WHO) today listed the Comirnaty COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for emergency use, making the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine the first to receive emergency validation from WHO since the outbreak began a year ago," the WHO said in a statement.

The WHO decision has enabled UNICEF and the Pan-American Health Organization to procure the vaccine for the distribution to the countries in need.

"WHO and our partners are working night and day to evaluate other vaccines that have reached safety and efficacy standards. We encourage even more developers to come forward for review and assessment. It's vitally important that we secure the critical supply needed to serve all countries around the world and stem the pandemic," WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products Mariangela Simao said.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 83.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.81 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Simao March All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, registe ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 2,500-cubic-metre ..

3 hours ago

Brazil Confirms First Cases of Coronavirus Strain ..

1 hour ago

New York City Aims to Vaccinate 1Mln People Per Da ..

2 hours ago

Dr. Khakwani appointed as head NMU gynae deptt

2 hours ago

Afghan Forces Arrest Suspects in Journalist Rahmat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.