WHO Issues Snapshot Of Monkeypox Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2022 | 08:18 PM

The World Health Organization issued its first situation report on the spread of monkeypox on Thursday, detailing the typical profile of those affected by the outbreak so far

The World Health Organization issued its first situation report on the spread of monkeypox on Thursday, detailing the typical profile of those affected by the outbreak so far.

According to available statistics, almost all patients affected thus far are male, with a median age of 37, the WHO said.

A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.

From January 1 to July 4, 6,027 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox and three deaths have been reported to the WHO from 59 countries.

Case numbers have gone up by 77 percent since June 27, in which time two new deaths -- both in the Central African Republic -- have been reported.

The WHO said 10 countries have not reported new cases for more than 21 days -- the disease's maximum incubation period.

Some 82 percent of the cases are in Europe and 15 percent are in the Americas.

The countries with more than 1,000 confirmed cases are Britain (1,351), Spain (1,256) and Germany (1,242), according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, and WHO Europe.

Outside Europe, the WHO report counted 460 confirmed cases in the United States and 300 in Canada.

- Atypical symptoms - The normal initial symptoms of monkeypox include a high fever, swollen lymph nodes and a blistery chickenpox-like rash.

But the report said that in this outbreak, many cases were not presenting with the classically described clinical picture.

Among the cases who reported at least one symptom, 81 percent presented with a widespread rash on the body, 50 percent presented with fever and 41 percent presented with genital rash.

Testing data indicate that the monkeypox virus genomes belong to the West African type, which is milder than the other Congo Basin group.

