'Who Knows?': Postecoglou Uncertain Over Future After New 'low' For Spurs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 12:00 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Ange Postecoglou admitted he does not know if he will avoid the sack after Tottenham hit a new "low" with a dismal 2-1 defeat against struggling Leicester on Sunday.

Postecoglou's side crashed to a sixth defeat from their last seven Premier League matches to increase the pressure on the under-fire Australian.

Richarlison's 33rd-minute header gave Tottenham hope of a first top-flight win since December 15.

But Jamie Vardy levelled for Leicester less than 60 seconds after half-time before Bilal El Khannouss fired the winner four minutes later.

Furious Tottenham fans called for chairman Daniel Levy to quit throughout the match, while boos greeted full-time whistle after Postecoglou was jeered for substituting Richarlison.

Tottenham are languishing in 15th place, just eight points above the relegation zone.

Postecoglou claimed his injury-hit squad -- deprived of 10 players at present -- are still behind him, but the former Celtic boss conceded he could not guarantee he would still be around when the walking wounded eventually return.

"Who knows. I reckon there is probably a fair chunk that will say 'no'," he said.

"When you are the manager of a football club, you can be very vulnerable and isolated. I don't feel that.

"I feel like this group of players, not for me, are giving everything for the club. I have a group of staff that is really committed. I focus on that."

A 3-2 win at Hoffenheim in the Europa League on Thursday lept Tottenham on track for the last 16, while they hold a 1-0 lead in the League Cup semi-final against Liverpool ahead of the second leg at Anfield in February.

