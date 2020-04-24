WHO Launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator to Boost Tests, Treatment Distribution

The World Health Organization (WHO) is launching the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, also called the ACT Accelerator, in a bid to prompt the development and distribution of test kits, vaccines and methods for treating the coronavirus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is launching the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, also called the ACT Accelerator, in a bid to prompt the development and distribution of test kits, vaccines and methods for treating the coronavirus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"Today, WHO is proud to be uniting with many partners to launch the Access to #COVID19 Tools Accelerator, or the ACT Accelerator," Tedros said, as quoted by WHO on Twitter, calling it "a landmark collaboration" accelerating the development, production and equitable distribution of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics for COVID-19.

The program is set to ensure that all people across the world have access to all the tools to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the WHO chief added.

In addition, Tedros thanked French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, as well as Bill and Melinda Gates for assisting in launching the project and co-hosting the ACT Accelerator.