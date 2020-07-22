UrduPoint.com
WHO Launches Law Lab To Help Countries Establish Legal Frameworks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:49 PM

WHO Launches Law Lab to Help Countries Establish Legal Frameworks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the launch of the Law Lab initiative that will facilitate the sharing of resources and best practice methods to help countries establish legal frameworks amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic, according to a press release on Wednesday.

"Launching today, the COVID-19 Law Lab initiative gathers and shares legal documents from over 190 countries across the world to help states establish and implement strong legal frameworks to manage the pandemic. The goal is to ensure that laws protect the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities and that they adhere to international human rights standards," the WHO press release read.

The new Law Lab is a joint initiative involving the WHO, United Nations Development Programme, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, and Georgetown University's O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law.

According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the initiative seeks to integrate the medical and legal spheres, particularly when it comes to legislation guiding health care practices.

"Laws that impact health often fall outside the health sector. As health is global, legal frameworks should be aligned with international commitments to respond to current and emerging public health risks. A strong foundation of law for health is more important now than ever before," the director-general said.

The new initiative will consist of a database of laws that have been implemented amid the ongoing pandemic and contain research on different legal frameworks.

