WHO Launches New Phase of Solidarity Trial to Test 3 New Drugs Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday that it was launching the next phase of its Solidarity trial to test three new drugs in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

"The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the next phase in its Solidarity trial: Solidarity PLUS will enroll hospitalized patients to test three new drugs in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. These therapies - artesunate, imatinib and infliximab - were selected by an independent expert panel for their potential in reducing the risk of death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients," the WHO said.

The drugs in question were donated for the trial by their manufacturers, the statement noted, adding that they are already used against other diseases artesunate for severe malaria, imatinib for certain cancers, and infliximab for diseases of the immune system such as Crohn's Disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

"Solidarity PLUS trial for promising drugs will roll out in 52 countries, an unprecedented global collaboration for COVID-19 R&D," the WHO added.

The Solidarity trial was launched last year to assess multiple treatments against the coronavirus at the same time while using a single protocol. It allows new treatments to be added and those ineffective to be dropped throughout the course of the trial.

As part of the trial, four drugs have already been evaluated remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir and interferon. All of them had little or no effect on hospitalized patients with COVID-19.