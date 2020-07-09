WHO launches pandemic response panel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The World Health Organization, which faced criticism for its handling of the coronavirus crisis, said Thursday it had launched an independent pandemic response panel headed by former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark and former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

"Through you the world will understand the truth of what happened and also the solutions to build our future better as one humanity," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the UN agency's headquarters in Geneva.