WHO, Lebanese Authorities in Constant Contact to Clarify Needs After Blast - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is in contact with the Lebanese authorities to assess the needs and ensure prompt support after the massive blast in Beirut, WHO spokesperson Inas Hamam told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"WHO is in constant contact with the local authorities (both the minister of health and hospitals treating the wounded) to further clarify needs and ensure immediate support," Hamam said.