WHO-Led COVAX Vaccine Access Initiative Secured 700Mln Doses Of 3 Vaccines So Far - Tedros

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:54 PM

The COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX), led by the World Health Organization (WHO), has secured 700 million doses of three vaccines so far, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX), led by the World Health Organization (WHO), has secured 700 million doses of three vaccines so far, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"COVAX has already secured 700 million doses of three vaccines and next year we aim to use additional funds to ensure that at least 2 billion doses of safe and effective vaccines are available around the world," he said.

