WHO-Led COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund Raised Almost $240Mln - Tedros

Mon 07th December 2020 | 11:09 PM

The WHO-led COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund has collected almost $240 million from various contributors, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The WHO-led COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund has collected almost $240 million from various contributors, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

Earlier in the day, the WHO Foundation, an independent grant-making entity created in May this year, appointed global public health expert Anil Soni as its chief executive officer who will oversee the foundation goal of raising $1 billion for global health needs within three years.

"The foundation will also become a key partner of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which has so far raised $238 million from more than 650,000 individuals, companies and philanthropies," Tedros said at a briefing.

The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund was established to support the global response against the coronavirus disease pandemic.

