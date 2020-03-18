UrduPoint.com
WHO Links COVID-19 Death Rate Disparity in EU to Testing, Outbreak Evolution, Age Pyramid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) A discrepancy in the coronavirus death rate across Europe is linked to varying approaches to testing and ability to detect mild cases, as well as the time evolution of the outbreak itself and age structure of population, Michael Ryan, the executive director of the WHO health emergencies program, said on Wednesday.

The statement was made at a briefing in response to a request to explain why the death rate across Europe is "so variable," with 11 percent in Italy - which may soon overtake China's Hubei in terms of the number of deaths - and closer to 1-2 percent in its neighboring countries.

"There are a number of factors to explain that. But certainly one of them is testing. If you look at Germany ... they have a very aggressive testing process. They've tested and confirmed over 6,000 cases with just 13 deaths," Ryan replied, noting that the aggressive testing helped to detect more mild cases.

The second issue, he went on, is the "time evolution" of the outbreak.

"Italy - having experienced the first wave of major transmission, much earlier than other European countries - is now experiencing those deaths because a lot of people reach a point where they can no longer be saved in the clinical system. So therefore deaths occur sometimes two, three-four weeks after the infection starts," he explained.

Another factor has to do with the age profile of the population, the WHO official added, noting that Italy has a higher proportion of very elderly people than other EU countries.

The standard of care provided also plays a role, as it cannot be maintained at a good level when a heath care system is overwhelmed with great numbers of patients in need, Ryan stated.

