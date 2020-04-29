UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Looking At Reports Of Kawasaki Syndrome In Children Infected With Coronavirus - Expert

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:00 PM

WHO Looking at Reports of Kawasaki Syndrome in Children Infected With Coronavirus - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is looking at reports of Kawasaki inflammatory syndrome in young children affected with the coronavirus, Maria van Kerkhove  a technical lead on COVID-19 at WHO, said Wednesday.

The UK National Health Service issued a warning on Kawasaki and toxic shock disease in some children positive for COVID-10 to doctors on the weekend.

There have been reports of potentially similar conditions in the United States, Italy and Spain.

"We are aware of this report which came out of the United Kingdom about a small number of cases amongst children with this inflammatory response. We're looking at this with our clinical network, and, in fact, our clinical network had a teleconference yesterday that discussed this," van Kerkhove told a virtual briefing.

Kawasaki inflammatory syndrome causes swelling in the articles. It affects mainly children and presents with fever and peeling skin.

Related Topics

UK World Young Kawasaki Van Lead Spain Italy United Kingdom United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

31 minutes ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

46 minutes ago

UAEâ€™s leadership working diligently in response ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

2 hours ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

2 hours ago

DEWA signs PPA for 900MW 5th phase of Mohammed bin ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.