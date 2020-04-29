WHO Looking at Reports of Kawasaki Syndrome in Children Infected With Coronavirus - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is looking at reports of Kawasaki inflammatory syndrome in young children affected with the coronavirus, Maria van Kerkhove a technical lead on COVID-19 at WHO, said Wednesday.

The UK National Health Service issued a warning on Kawasaki and toxic shock disease in some children positive for COVID-10 to doctors on the weekend.

There have been reports of potentially similar conditions in the United States, Italy and Spain.

"We are aware of this report which came out of the United Kingdom about a small number of cases amongst children with this inflammatory response. We're looking at this with our clinical network, and, in fact, our clinical network had a teleconference yesterday that discussed this," van Kerkhove told a virtual briefing.

Kawasaki inflammatory syndrome causes swelling in the articles. It affects mainly children and presents with fever and peeling skin.