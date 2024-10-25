WHO Loses Contact With North Gaza Hospital Staff
Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 07:25 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The World Health Organization said it had lost contact on Friday with staff at northern Gaza's last functioning hospital, after the Israeli army said it was operating in the area.
Gaza's health ministry said hundreds of patients and staff were detained at Kamal Adwan Hospital.
"Since this morning's reports of a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, we have lost touch with the personnel there," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.
"This development is deeply disturbing, given the number of patients being served and people sheltering there.
"
Tedros said the WHO and partner agencies had reached the hospital late on Wednesday night and managed to transfer 23 patients and 26 caregivers to the Palestinian territory's main Al-Shifa Hospital.
"Kamal Adwan Hospital has been overflowing with close to 200 patients -- a constant stream of horrific trauma cases. It is also full of hundreds of people seeking shelter," said Tedros.
