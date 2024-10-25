Open Menu

WHO Loses Contact With North Gaza Hospital Staff

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 07:25 PM

WHO loses contact with north Gaza hospital staff

The World Health Organization said it had lost contact on Friday with staff at northern Gaza's last functioning hospital, after the Israeli army said it was operating in the area

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The World Health Organization said it had lost contact on Friday with staff at northern Gaza's last functioning hospital, after the Israeli army said it was operating in the area.

Gaza's health ministry said hundreds of patients and staff were detained at Kamal Adwan Hospital.

"Since this morning's reports of a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, we have lost touch with the personnel there," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"This development is deeply disturbing, given the number of patients being served and people sheltering there.

"

Tedros said the WHO and partner agencies had reached the hospital late on Wednesday night and managed to transfer 23 patients and 26 caregivers to the Palestinian territory's main Al-Shifa Hospital.

"Kamal Adwan Hospital has been overflowing with close to 200 patients -- a constant stream of horrific trauma cases. It is also full of hundreds of people seeking shelter," said Tedros.

Related Topics

World Army Gaza

Recent Stories

NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consu ..

NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per Unit

5 minutes ago
 Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in P ..

Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reje ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage ..

2 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usma ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation cer ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century

Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century

2 minutes ago
CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss ..

CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plot ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaull ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Saf ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison van ..

PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack

15 minutes ago
 CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mi ..

CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind

10 minutes ago
 Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30

Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30

6 minutes ago
 No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives department ..

No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World