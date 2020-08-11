WHO Maintains Contact With Moscow on Assessing Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Efficiency

The Wold Health Organization (WHO) is in contact with the Russian government on assessing the efficiency and safety of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, WHO official Tarik Jasarevic said on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The Wold Health Organization (WHO) is in contact with the Russian government on assessing the efficiency and safety of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, WHO official Tarik Jasarevic said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has registered the world's first vaccine against COVID-19.

Jasarevic said at a briefing that the WHO was discussing with Russia the possible prequalification of the vaccine.

Vaccine production cannot be sped-up at the expense of safety, the official stressed.

Under WHO regulations, experts should conduct prequalification of a new product to check its compliance with international standards, Jasarevic noted.