WHO May Approve 2 COVID-19 Vaccines for Emergency Use Soon - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) expects to approve two more COVID-19 vaccines for the emergency use in the next month or two, Mariangela Simao, WHO Assistant Director General for Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals, said on Friday.

"We would expect that in probably a month or two, we would have maybe two more EULs [Emergency Use Listings], new vaccines coming in to the COVAX Facility," Simao said at a press briefing.