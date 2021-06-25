UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO May Approve 2 COVID-19 Vaccines For Emergency Use Soon - Expert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 10:07 PM

WHO May Approve 2 COVID-19 Vaccines for Emergency Use Soon - Expert

The World Health Organization (WHO) expects to approve two more COVID-19 vaccines for the emergency use in the next month or two, Mariangela Simao, WHO Assistant Director General for Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) expects to approve two more COVID-19 vaccines for the emergency use in the next month or two, Mariangela Simao, WHO Assistant Director General for Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals, said on Friday.

"We would expect that in probably a month or two, we would have maybe two more EULs [Emergency Use Listings], new vaccines coming in to the COVAX Facility," Simao said at a press briefing.

Related Topics

World Simao

Recent Stories

Daraz works towards safer online deliveries levera ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan envoy, US Congressmen discuss bilateral t ..

1 minute ago

Japan to Ship 17Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Shots to Seve ..

1 minute ago

'Dragon Man' Skull Preserved in China May Write Ne ..

1 minute ago

US to Keep Small Number of Forces in Syria as IS R ..

1 minute ago

Russia to Coordinate With Minsk Measures Needed fo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.