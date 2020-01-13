UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO May Call For Emergency Committee Meeting To Discuss New Coronavirus In China

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:29 PM

WHO May Call for Emergency Committee Meeting to Discuss New Coronavirus in China

The World Health Organization (WTO) is considering holding an extraordinary meeting of its emergency comittee in connection to the discovery of a new type of coronavirus in China, WHO said in a statement on Monday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The World Health Organization (WTO) is considering holding an extraordinary meeting of its emergency comittee in connection to the discovery of a new type of coronavirus in China, WHO said in a statement on Monday.

On Saturday, China's health authorities reported the country's first death from a new type of coronavirus and said seven other people were in critical condition.

"WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will consult with Emergency Committee members and could call for a meeting of the committee on short notice," the organization said.

The agency said it was essential for investigations to continue trying to identify the source of the outbreak

Related Topics

World China From

Recent Stories

Masood condoles with affected families

3 minutes ago

OIC condemns terrorist attack on military base in ..

5 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Reviews the OIC Efforts in Combating ..

5 minutes ago

Women’s Development Organization (WDO) Finalizes ..

5 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s picture in a London café goes vi ..

12 minutes ago

Unemployed Graduates Earned 230 Million Repees Thr ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.