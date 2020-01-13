WHO May Call for Emergency Committee Meeting to Discuss New Coronavirus in China

The World Health Organization (WTO) is considering holding an extraordinary meeting of its emergency comittee in connection to the discovery of a new type of coronavirus in China, WHO said in a statement on Monday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The World Health Organization (WTO) is considering holding an extraordinary meeting of its emergency comittee in connection to the discovery of a new type of coronavirus in China, WHO said in a statement on Monday.

On Saturday, China's health authorities reported the country's first death from a new type of coronavirus and said seven other people were in critical condition.

"WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will consult with Emergency Committee members and could call for a meeting of the committee on short notice," the organization said.

The agency said it was essential for investigations to continue trying to identify the source of the outbreak