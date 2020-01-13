WHO May Call For Emergency Committee Meeting To Discuss New Coronavirus In China
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:29 PM
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The World Health Organization (WTO) is considering holding an extraordinary meeting of its emergency comittee in connection to the discovery of a new type of coronavirus in China, WHO said in a statement on Monday.
On Saturday, China's health authorities reported the country's first death from a new type of coronavirus and said seven other people were in critical condition.
"WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will consult with Emergency Committee members and could call for a meeting of the committee on short notice," the organization said.
The agency said it was essential for investigations to continue trying to identify the source of the outbreak